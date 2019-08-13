Avengers: Endgame, the culmination of the Marvel movies, comes home

It’s the biggest box office earner of all time and now you can pick up a copy of Avengers: Endgame to take home for yourself. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to talk about why you should pick the culmination of the Marvel films to date.

He also shard an interview he recently did with actor Marlon Wayans and his most recent film now on Netflix, Sextuplets.

Avengers: Endgame

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe.

After 10 years and 21 movies, Marvel Studios concludes this part of the Marvel Universe with a grand-slam home run.

“Avengers: Endgame” is masterful storytelling at it’s best with its pitch perfect writing and the mix of CGI and acting, the Russo brothers take this finale film to another level, even for the Marvel Universe.

A genuine blockbuster film and a must see, “Endgame” gets a solid A and is rated PG-13.

Sextuplets

“Sextuplets” is strictly a ‘don’t think about it’ comedy with Marlon Wayans taking on all of the sibling roles in the film. I know most people are going to compare this film with 1996’s “The Nutty Professor,” in which Eddie Murphy played 7 roles in that film. (If you’re a real movie buff you’ll also think about Jerry Lewis’ turn as 7 characters in 1965’s “The Family Jewels.”)

“Sextuplets” is more a look at how CGA and performance capture techniques have been upgraded to a new level, which add to the suspension of belief.

The film itself is an enjoyable ‘wig’ comedy with a few good laughs.

It gets a C and is rated TV-14.

