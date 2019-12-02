Alanis Morissette announces 2020 ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour stop in SLC

LONDON – APRIL 21: Canadian musician Alanis Morissette plays her first full-scale UK live date since 2001 at Carling Academy Brixton on April 21, 2005 in London. Morissette celebrates the 10th anniversary of her classic album “Jagged Little Pill” with the release of her all-new acoustic version of the album on July 25. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

Alanis Morissette is hitting the road.

The singer announced Monday a North American tour in 2020 that will celebrate 25 years since her breakthrough album, “Jagged Little Pill.”

The 31-date tour will kick off on June 2, 2020, and have 31 dates including a stop in Salt Lake City on June 7th at USANA Amphitheatre.

Presales for the tour will begin on December 10 at 11 a.m. local time and tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 13th at 11 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

“Jagged Little Pill” has sold 15 million copies, according to Billboard, and featured the break-up song, “You Oughta Know.”

