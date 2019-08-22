AGT’s Kechi Okwuchi coming to Utah to headline gala recognizing trauma survivors

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – America’s Got Talent finalist, Kechi Okwuchi, whose story of surviving a plane crash has uplifted people around the world, is coming to Utah.

Okwuchi, one of only two survivors of the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash on Dec. 5, 2005, that claimed the lives of 107 people – 60 of which were her classmates from Loyola Jesuit College.

Okwuchi received third-degree burns and has undergone over a hundred reconstructive surgeries.

Okwuchi was a finalist in the 12th season of AGT in 2017.

She later participated in America’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019, where she received a golden buzzer, sending her straight to the final.

Okwuchi will be in Utah on November 9th to headline the 8th Annual Women of Worth, Inc. Gala.

The gala honors courageous women who have completed the WoW Utah program. Each woman will be escorted down a red carpet, onto the stage to proclaim publicly, “I am a woman of worth.” This proclamation and spotlight celebrates each woman’s achievement of rebuilding her life after domestic violence, forced polygamy, substance abuse or life-threatening illness.

The black-tie event, being held at 6SIX9 event center in Salt Lake City, includes a backstage meet & greet with the singer, which includes a photo opportunity, appetizers and swag bag.

Only 30 tickets are being sold to this exclusive reception. Tickets may be purchased at WoW Utah Gala 2019 Backstage Meet and Greet with Kechi Okwuchi.

