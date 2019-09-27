‘Abominable’ is wonderful fun for families

New movies out this weekend offer a fun family animated film from Dreamworks and the story of an older Judy Garlard. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to give his review of both.

Abominable

A young woman named ‘Yi’ finds a lost Yeti and vows to return him to his family.

“Abominable” is a wonderfully animated and engaging film for audiences of any age. The film deals with grief, loss and finding one’s way through it. Those themes are delivered in such a way that they enhance the story, not overshadow it.

The story takes the audience on a hero’s journey and with every step, Yi makes a discovery about herself and the world around her.

In the end, “Abominable” is about finding purpose and value in life.

It gets an A and is rated PG.

Judy

The last 6 months of the life of Judy Garland is explored as she prepares for several performances in London.

Based on the stage play “End of the Rainbow,” “Judy” offers one view of the entertainer’s life as her career begins to fade. The film flashes back to a young Judy as she is being handled and manipulated during the filming of “The Wizard of Oz.”

These flashbacks provide a slight insight into the adult Judy and her motivation in keeping her family together. The movie needed to be deeper.

Although Renee Zellweger’s performance is stunning, and the actress will undoubtedly get a Best Actress Nomination, the film needed to give us more about Garland’s relationships with the people closest to her, including her oldest daughter Liza Minelli.

In the final reel, “Judy” is well worth seeing and offers an amazing performance by its star but falls short in letting the audience see behind the curtain.

“Judy” gets a B and is rated PG-13.

