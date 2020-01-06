‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ cast coming to SLC for live show

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The current cast of Whose Line Is It Anyway will be coming to the Eccles Theater in May.

They’re calling the new improv tour: WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY?

Cast members include Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray .

The show is May 30th, but tickets go on sale Friday, January 10th at 10 a.m. online at Live-at-the-Eccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a- 2p).

The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

All ages are welcomed, but please note that some “PG-13” language will be used during the performance.

What others are reading: