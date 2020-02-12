Utah’s favorite romantic comedy might surprise you

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)-With Valentines Day this week, you may be getting ready to cozy up on the couch to watch your favorite romantic comedy. So, with love in the air, Comparitech used Google Trends to determine each state’s favorite romantic comedy.

Coming in at the top spot for Utah….”Groundhog Day”!

According to Comparitech, Utah was one of the states that is considered to be the most fanatic about rom-coms. Beside’s the 1993 Bill Murray classic, Utahns also love “Crazy, Stupid, Love”, “The 40-Year-Old Virgin”, “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” and “Hitch”.

Neighboring states’ top rom-coms were “The Princess Bride”, “Splash”, “Sixteen Candles”, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”, “Clueless” and “Pretty Woman”.

Comparitech used Google’s list of top romantic comedy movies then searched each film individually on Google Trends to find which state scored the highest.

