UDOT thanks Post Malone for latest music video

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Transportation caught wind of music video recently shot in Big Cottonwood Canyon. Utah’s newest celebrity resident Post Malone filmed one of his latest videos of his new album Hollywood’s Bleeding in scenic Big Cottonwood Canyon.

UDOT sent out the tweet thanking Post for taking the opportunity to showcase the beauty of the canyon. The tweet stated in part:

“Thanks Post Malone for making Big Cottonwood Canyon famous, just like Ozzy Osbourne … But seriously, check out those beautiful canyon views in the Saint-Tropez music video. “

Thanks @PostMalone for making Big Cottonwood Canyon famous, just like @OzzyOsbourne … But seriously, check out those beautiful canyon views in the Saint-Tropez music video. pic.twitter.com/9xcB1UDgJR — Utah DOT (@UtahDOT) September 17, 2019

Post Malone’s latest album is currently number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

