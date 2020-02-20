The Weeknd announces ‘The After Hours Tour’ stop in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)-The Weeknd fans can get excited…The ‘Starboy’ is coming to Utah!

The hit-maker announced his new headlining world tour Thursday morning. ‘The After Hours Tour’, starts June 11th in Vancouver, Canada. This announcement comes on the heels of his upcoming album, After Hours.

The Weeknd will hit the Vivint Smart Home Arena on July 29th. Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, February 28th at 10 a.m.

The Weeknd first hit the music scene a decade ago and has since scored top hits such as “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Starboy” and “Heartless.”

