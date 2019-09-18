Saved By The Bell reboot coming

(CNN) (ABC4 News) – 90’s kids can rejoice because Tuesday it was announced that Saved By The Bell is returning for a reboot featuring two of the original cast members.

The sitcom’s network NBC says Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley will reprise their roles as A-C Slater and Jessica Spano. The popular sitcom rose to fame in the early 1990s following a group of teens attending the fictional Bayside High School.

The “Bell” reboot is just of several reboots planned by new streaming platform Peacock. While it’s not known if all of the original castmates will join in on the revival. Sources close to the project say it is likely the show’s lead star Mark-Paul Gosselaar will return as California Governor Zack Morris.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the Peacock streaming service will launch in Spring of 2020.

What others are reading: