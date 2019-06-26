Poignant ‘Rent’ opens in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A staple of American musical theatre has opened at the Eccles as part of its 20th anniversary tour.

Jonathan Larson’s Rent, based on Puccini’s opera La Boheme, tells the story of bohemian twenty-somethings living in New York’s Alphabet City in the late ’80s, during the nightmare of the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Roger, a singer/songwriter infected with HIV, laments the death of his girlfriend, presumably to the virus. He meets Mimi, an exotic dancer whose zest for life continues despite her own infection. The story unfolds as an American tragedy, as characters learn about life and loss.

The Tony Award-winning musical features poignant numbers, a celebration of la vie boheme and a message that still resonates 23 years after the show first premiered on Broadway.

Utah native Chase McCall plays several roles in the hit show.

Rent runs June 25-30 at the Eccles Theatre.

Performance times are Tuesday-Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., Sunday 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

For general ticket information, call the 801-355-ARTS (3747), visit Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com or stop by the box office at 131 South Main St.

