Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa coming to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- JoJo Siwa will be dancing her way across North America next year, making a stop in SLC.

Siwa is also YouTube personality, singer, dancer, entrepreneur, social media influencer.

Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour stops at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 27, 2020.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 22, at 12 p.m. local time. Tickets will be available at JoJoDreamTour.com.

Siwa will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Dancers Against Cancer (DAC). The foundation strives to create an alliance in the dance community by providing financial support and inspiration to dance educators, choreographers, dancers and their family members who have been impacted by cancer.

For more information on Dancers Against Cancer (DAC) go to imadanceragainstcancer.org.

