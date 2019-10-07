List of stores already planning to close for Thanksgiving so workers can spend time with their families

TAMPA (WFLA) – Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away, and while many stores will have big sales that start on the holiday, some retailers will stay closed.

According to a survey from BestBlackFriday.com, 72% of those polled believe stores should stay closed on Thanksgiving so workers can spend time with their families on the holiday. The survey said 14% of respondents planned to shop on Thanksgiving while another 14% said stores should be open but didn’t plan to shop.

So far, the website has confirmed more than a dozen stores that will close for Thanksgiving:

Ace Hardware

BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Costco

Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Sam’s Club

Stein Mart

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

BestBlackFriday.com also projects that several other big retailers—including Dillard’s, Nordstrom, IKEA, Home Depot, Petsmart and Office Depot/OfficeMax—would close for Thanksgiving. Those closures have not been confirmed yet, so the list will likely grow in the coming weeks.

