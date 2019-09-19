Country singer Josh Turner’s road crew involved in fatal bus crash

SHANDON, Calif. (WKRN) – One person was killed and seven others were hurt after a passenger bus carrying the road crew for country and gospel singer Josh Turner crashed in central California Thursday morning.

Turner and his band were not on the bus at the time of the crash.

According to the crash report, the bus was traveling on State Route 46 when it left the roadway for unknown reasons. The bus driver, 39-year-old Bradley Dratnol, was among those injured.

The report indicated after the bus left the roadway, it continued along the dirt shoulder, through a barbed-wire fence and dense vegetation before going off a 50-foot cliff into a dry river bed.

Two people were ejected in the crash, including passenger David Turner who was killed.

A spokesperson for Josh Turner released a statement later Thursday morning saying, “Josh Turner and his road family have suffered a devastating loss. Please keep the crew, band and Josh in your thoughts and prayers. All remaining shows in September will be rescheduled for a later date.”

Josh Turner most recently played a concert at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, according to the Associated Press.

Additional information was not immediately released.

