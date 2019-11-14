Country’s female stars kick off CMA Awards

Hosts Reba McEntire, from left, Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton appear at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Latest on the 2019 Country Music Association Awards, being presented Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena (all times local):

7 p.m.

The Country Music Association Awards have kicked off with a performance by some of country’s biggest stars, including Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

The trio performed “Until the Day They Lay Me Down” to start the show, which opened with several other medleys by performers including Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile and other members of the supergroup The Highwaywomen.

The show featured only female performers for its opening number, with Loretta Lynn in the audience getting a shout out.

The opening number ended with a performance of Martina McBride’s “Independence Day.”

The CMAs are airing live on ABC from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Underwood, McEntire and Parton are hosting the show.

9:30 a.m.

Maren Morris is walking to the 2019 Country Music Association Awards with a lot of feelings.

As the most-nominated act at an event for a music genre dominated by its male performers, Morris has become one of the key female faces of country music. She will pay tribute to her producer busbee, who died in September at age 43 and shares nominations with Morris for his work on her acclaimed project, “GIRL.” And Wednesday night’s show will mark the pregnant singer’s “kid’s first awards show” – as she put it.

Morris says, “Dolly Parton touched my stomach earlier when we were rehearsing, so he’s been touched by an angel.”

The CMAs will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

