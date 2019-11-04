Cher’s tour stopping in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Cher has added more dates to her “Here We Go Again Tour,” including a concert in Salt Lake City in the spring.
The legendary singer will be joined by the prolific GRAMMY-winning composer and musician Nile Rodgers and his disco group CHIC for a concert at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 28th.
Tickets are $39.95, $59.95, $79.95, $99.95, $129.95, $149.95, $179.95, $199.95 and $499.95. They go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 8 at 12 p.m.
Cher’s fan club members can get tickets during a presale on Tuesday, Nov. 5, starting at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. local times.
