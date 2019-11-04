Cher’s tour stopping in SLC

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 21: Singer/actress Cher speaks during the Women’s March “Power to the Polls” voter registration tour launch at Sam Boyd Stadium on January 21, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Demonstrators across the nation gathered over the weekend, one year after the historic Women’s March on Washington, D.C., to protest President Donald Trump’s administration and to raise awareness for women’s issues. (Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Cher has added more dates to her “Here We Go Again Tour,” including a concert in Salt Lake City in the spring.

The legendary singer will be joined by the prolific GRAMMY-winning composer and musician Nile Rodgers and his disco group CHIC for a concert at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 28th.

Tickets are $39.95, $59.95, $79.95, $99.95, $129.95, $149.95, $179.95, $199.95 and $499.95. They go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 8 at 12 p.m.

Cher’s fan club members can get tickets during a presale on Tuesday, Nov. 5, starting at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. local times.

