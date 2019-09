LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: Singer Celine Dion performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- A new day has come and with it brings a superstar to Utah.

Celine Dion will be making a stop at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 26th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 4th

Her new album “Courage” will be available everywhere November 15 and is available for pre-order now.

For tickets and full tour schedule visit celinedion.com.

