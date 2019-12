NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 15: (L-R) Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Brian Quinn James Murray of truTV’s Impractical Jokers and TBS’s Misery Index attend the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019 in New York City. 602140 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Everyone’s favorite jokers Murr, Joe, Sal, and Q will be in Salt Lake City next year.

The gang is part of truTV’s hit show Impractical Jokers and will be going on tour summer 2020.

They’re set to stop at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on July 22nd.

Pre-sale tickets are available Friday at noon and can be found at thetenderloins.com/tour.

For more information and a full list of “The Scoopski Potatoes Tour” visit impracticaljokers.com