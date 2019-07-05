Barber Shop Quartets from around the globe gather in Salt Lake to compete

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The sounds of Barber Shop Quartets have been heard all over Salt Lake this week as some of the best singers in the world came to compete and determine the best among them.



The 2019 Competition, the AIC or Association of International Champions Show, presented by the Barbershop Harmony Society has hit a high note in Salt Lake.



The international group of singers are fierce competitors with down-to-earth, friendly attitudes. However, these amiable performers have their own version of Rap battles which have delighted city residents and visitors all week.



The battles are called tagging. Except you don’t use paint…it’s all in the voice!



When the 4 instruments of a quartet: the Lead, Tenor, Baritone and Bass, meet another quartet, they teach each other the Coda of a song and then sing it. In most cases, the performers have not previously met one another.



What happens next? An impressive, delightful music art form that spontaneously combusts before the audience that is both fun for the groups as well as for the people watching.



Listening to the sounds creates a “How do they do it?” sense of wonder. If you want to see vocal harmonies you will never forget…go see these singers.

Listen to the music

The finals are Saturday at the Conference Center in Salt Lake click here for more information.

