SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Chinatown Supermarket near 3300 South and State Street, in Salt Lake City, was sentenced to pay $525,000 after an investigation by the U.S. Dept. of Labor found the owner violated labor laws. They are also working to stop the employer from interfering in the investigation.

According to a news release, the documents showed the employer reported 80 hours in a 2-week pay period and only paid the standard wage for overtime. By law, employers must pay one and a half the regular rate for more than 40 hours in a workweek.

The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $502,609 in back wages and more in liquidated damages for 148 people. This comes after they reportedly worked to stop the employer of Chinatown Supermarket from interfering with the investigation.

The Wage and Hour Division of the U.S. Dept. of Labor obtained a preliminary injunction against Chinatown Supermarket LLC for actively interfering with their investigation. According to a news release, they attempted to prevent investigators from interviewing employees and instructing employees to tell investigators they did not work more than 40 hours per week.

“Supermarket industry workers are often paid flat daily or weekly rates of pay and are deprived of their earned overtime pay. These workers depend on every dollar they earn to care for themselves and their families,” said Wage and Hour Division Regional Administrator Betty Campbell in Dallas. “The Department of Labor will hold employers fully accountable to prevent future violations and make sure competitors are not undercut by illegal pay practices.”

The consent judgment required the employers to pay $251,305 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages to the affected employees. They also required the employers to pay $22,390 in civil money penalties for overtime violations. The employer paid back wages in full in June 2023.

“The U.S. Department of Labor will work vigorously to protect workers when employers mistakenly think they can retaliate against them exercising their rights,” explained Regional Solicitor of Labor John Rainwater in Denver. “The department is dedicated to making sure workers are paid as required by federal law. No employee should fear their employer’s wrath for reporting pay concerns.”