WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A 15-year-old who crashed a stolen car into a West Valley home has now been charged with murder.

On May 26, around 9:30 p.m., Adrian Hernandez-Rodriguez, 24, was standing in front of a West Valley home when he was hit by a car swerving from the road and killed on impact.

The 15-year-old was originally charged in juvenile court with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; and hit-and-run, a class B misdemeanor, as well as several other misdemeanors. Last week his charges were amended to include murder, a first-degree felony.

According to newly released court documents, the teen stole a Honda CRV from the economy parking lot at the Salt Lake City Airport on May 22. The car owner was reportedly out of the country but had left an old set of keys inside the vehicle.

Four days later the West Valley Police were notified that the stolen Honda was traveling northbound on Redwood Road. Officers responded to the area and followed the car through a residential area.

According to charging documents, after a short chase through a residential area, the teen stopped the vehicle near 2951 W Lehi Drive in an alleged attempt to abandon the vehicle and avoid law enforcement. However, when officers approached, the teen returned to the driver’s seat and drove away.

While the teen was fleeing, he drove the car over a set of spike strips but continued driving. The teen then turned a blind corner going around 76 miles per hour, and struck a curb, launching the vehicle in the air.

The car traveled approximately 70 feet before landing in the front yard of a house in West Valley, and crashing into Hernandez-Rodriguez, killing him.

The teen sustained several injuries including a fractured hip, and was booked into the Salt Lake Juvenile Detention Center.