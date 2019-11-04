Make sure your vote counts! Mail-in ballots must be postmarked Monday

Election

Salt Lake County halfway to voter turn out goal

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News)- Monday is the last day to mail-in your ballot ahead of Tuesday’s municipal general election. 

The Salt Lake County Clerk anticipates a 40 percent voter turnout but says there is still a long way to go.  

 Just over 100,000 absentee ballots have been cast.  

 “Which is about 22 percent,” Lannie Chapman said.   

 The county clerk is halfway to the 40 percent voter turnout goal and says voters are running out of time.  

“We need to have ballots postmarked in the mail, however, if you are don’t get it in today, what you can easily do is put it in one of our drop boxes,” Chapman said.   

In order to beat the projected long polling lines Tuesday morning, South Salt Lake resident Erika Church and others took advantage of the dropbox option.  

“You don’t have an opportunity to see what you’re doing is important,” Erika Church said.  

“You want to be able to choose your representatives who are making choices for you,” Sandy resident John Fox said.  

Tuesday’s is a municipal election with multiple local seats up for grabs.  

“There are four mayors running, Salt Lake City, Brighton, Mill Creek and West Jordan and a lot of council people,” Chapman said.  

Regardless of who your vote for election officials and Chruch urges folks to get out and vote.  

“If you don’t vote on the local stuff it’s really hard not to come together I think we’ve made a lot of strides in term of voting and turn out for other initiatives but we need to keep talking about it because it’s not moving forward,” Church said.   

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.  

For dropbox and polling locations, click here.

