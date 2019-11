Election Day has come and gone, but not all of the votes have been counted just yet. Salt Lake City mayoral candidate Erin Mendenhall joined Good Morning Utah the day after election day to talk about the early results with Brian Carlson.

As your Local Election Headquarters make sure to visit ABC4.com/politics for all the latest election results.

*ABC4 reached out to Mendenhall’s opponent Luz Escamilla to also appear on morning show, but she declined.