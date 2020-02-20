2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard to campaign in Utah this weekend

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks as Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, listens during a Democratic presidential primary debate, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Presidential candidate and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will be visiting Utah this weekend on the heels of Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg, who campaigned in the state earlier this week.

Gabbard will participate in four campaign events throughout her time in Utah:

On Friday, February 21, Gabbard will be at The University of Utah for a Meet The Candidate event. Attendees will be able to ask the candidate questions, take pictures, and hear Gabbard speak.

It will take place from 11:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics (260 Central Campus Drive Gardner Common Room 2018 in Salt Lake City).

On Friday evening, Gabbard will give a Town Hall in Salt Lake City from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event will be located at Pierpont Place on 163 W Pierpont Avenue.

On Saturday, February 22, Gabbard will give a Town Hall in Provo from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. This event will take place at the Provo Marriott Hotel in the Aspen Room (101 W 100 N).

Finally, for the athletes out there, join Gabbard for some snowboarding at Snowbird Ski Resort from 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23rd.

Visit Gabbard’s campaign site to sign RSVP for the events.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss