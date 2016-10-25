Skip to content
Election
Kamala Harris boosts outreach to historically black colleges
Salt Lake City Council chooses newest council member to fill vacant seat
Did your vote count in the midterm election?
What could the Gas Tax cost you?
Alpine Mayor’s race is a neighborly contest
More Election Headlines
Election results from Idaho, Wyoming, and Nevada
Gov. Herbert, First Lady cast ballots in hometown of Orem
Women in pantsuits send Election Day message
2016 Balance of Power
Election Results Map
Utah Usually Votes with the Winning Candidate
Hundreds flock to Susan B. Anthony’s grave
Pre-Election Day Turnout Is A Mixed Bag In Northern Utah
Election Fraud? Special officer appointed to take calls this Election Day
Early Voting Has Started In Utah
