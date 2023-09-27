HOLLYWOOD, California (ABC4 Utah) – Get your game on with all new episodes of your favorite celebrity game shows on ABC4 every Wednesday this fall – starting tonight (9/27) at 7PM MT. It’s celebrity game shows Wednesdays on ABC4!

The Game Show Line Up:

7PM – Celebrity Jeopardy! Hosted by Champion Ken Jennings – Celebrities are playing for the big grand prize of $1 million for the charity of their choice.

8PM – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – Hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White – Celebrities are playing for prize money for their charity of choice.

9PM – The $100,000 Pyramid – Michael Strahan hosts a long line of celebrities who are ready to make some money for their favorite charities and make you laugh!