SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - The current state of the COVID-19 pandemic is continuously evolving, depending on a variety of factors such as location, population, and vaccinations.

Each month, our 7 p.m. team here at ABC4 News revisits with a panel of medical experts to assess where the state of Utah is in the fight against the virus. With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being reauthorized for use in the United States and the CDC's recent announcement that vaccinated individuals can take their masks off outside in certain conditions, we wanted to know how close the state is to returning to normal.