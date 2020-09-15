Watch The Doctors on Utah’s CW30

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Utah’s CW30) — The Doctors is back with all new episodes, a brand new format and a new host! Beginning Monday, September 21, 2020, Dr. Ian Smith steps in as the host of the daytime talk show The Doctors, airing weekdays at 12 p.m. on Utah’s CW30.

Dr. Ian Smith, a best-selling author and trusted medical expert, takes over the hosting duties of The Doctors as the series moves to a new state-of-the-art studio and focuses on more timely and reliable breaking health and medical news. The producers say the show is the home for balanced, fact-based information, with the goal of informing and inspiring its viewers. With Dr. Ian’s focus on mental and physical wellness, viewers can expect to feel energized, reassured and empowered to live live to the fullest.

Dr. Ian Smith is a physician, trusted medical expert and new ​host of the Emmy award-winning talk show ​THE DOCTORS​. ​Dr. Ian is the author of 18 books, including the #1 ​New York Times bestsellers ​SHRED ​ , ​Super SHRED ​ , and ​The 4 Day Diet ​ , as well as two novels, ​The Blackbird Papers ​ and ​The Ancient Nine ​ . His recently released book ​Mind Over Weight ​ addressed one of the biggest obstacles in weight loss – mental fitness. A graduate of Harvard College, Columbia University, and the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, he is a longtime medical contributor to the Rachael Ray Show and the former medical correspondent for NBC’s TODAY Show and Nightly News. In addition, he served two terms on the President’s Council for Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition under President Barack Obama.

THE DOCTORS will launch the theme “Take Your Power Back,” designed to empower viewers to break through the fear and uncertainty of current times. The season-long series will provide ongoing tips and solutions to get Americans into fighting shape physically, mentally and emotionally.

“This is an unprecedented time, and people are looking for the latest in updates delivered in an easy to understand format, and THE DOCTORS is the perfect place to help us all take control of our lives,” said Dr. Ian Smith. “Helping people learn how to be the best versions of themselves is a personal passion of mine, and I am excited to bring viewers unbiased information and facts, free of any political slant, to help them take their power back.”

“Trustworthy and straightforward medical news has never been more important. THE DOCTORS recognizes the opportunity to support our viewers and deliver the content they’re looking for and deserve to get,” said Jay McGraw, executive producer, THE DOCTORS. “Dr. Ian and our award-winning team coming together for season 13 are focused on being an empowering resource of news, solutions and inspiration to stay healthy and become stronger than ever.”

THE DOCTORS began production this month and will feature a new, modern East Coast studio. THE DOCTORS is produced by Stage 29 Productions and distributed by CBS Television Distribution. Jay McGraw, Carla Pennington, Patricia Ciano and Dr. Phillip C. McGraw are executive producers.

