AULANI RESORT, Hawaii (ABC4 Utah) – American Idol is in Hawaii tonight and tomorrow (Mon. 4/17) for back to back episodes with the top 26 remaining contestants performing to move on in the competition. Among those performing Sunday night is Elise Kristine from Utah, a Utah Valley University student.
Elise earned her spot in the top 26 last week – wowing the judges with her vocal range. Can Elise sing her way onto the next round performing tonight in paradise? Let’s cheer on Elise!!
Watch American Idol tonight (Sun. April 16) starting at 7pm on ABC4 Utah!