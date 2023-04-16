Tune in at 7pm on ABC4 to cheer Elise onto the next round and one step closer to becoming an American Idol!

AULANI RESORT, Hawaii (ABC4 Utah) – American Idol is in Hawaii tonight and tomorrow (Mon. 4/17) for back to back episodes with the top 26 remaining contestants performing to move on in the competition. Among those performing Sunday night is Elise Kristine from Utah, a Utah Valley University student.

AMERICAN IDOL – "610 (Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #1)" – America's favorite singing competition returns to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Soul and R&B singer-songwriter Allen Stone mentors Idol hopefuls vying for America's first open vote of the season. SUNDAY, APRIL 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) ELISE KRISTINE

Elise earned her spot in the top 26 last week – wowing the judges with her vocal range. Can Elise sing her way onto the next round performing tonight in paradise? Let’s cheer on Elise!!

Watch American Idol tonight (Sun. April 16) starting at 7pm on ABC4 Utah!