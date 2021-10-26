Utah UFC fighter brings a message of hope back from his brush with death

Don't Miss

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Court “the crusher” McGee is sharing a special message with anyone who will listen after he survived a brief brush with death due to a drug overdose. He was declared clinically dead for several minutes, but was resuscitated. Now he’s dedicating his life and work to being healthy, making the most out of every breath he takes and helping others do the same. ABC4 News Anchor Brian Carlson goes one on one with Court McGee to deliver a special message everyone should hear. Watch ABC4 News at 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 28th for this special ABC4 News exclusive report. ABC4 News. There4You!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files