SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared a national health crisis for black women – showing expectant black mothers are dying from pregnancy-related causes at a much higher rate than others. The umbrella term and concern is Maternal Mortality. A local activist and doulas is taking action to help black women during their pregnancy. Watch ABC4 News Anchor Emily Florez’s special report – “The Birth Keeper” – today on ABC4 News at 6:00 p.m. See how this doula specializes in culturally competent care for marginalized parents and is empowering women to take control of their pregnancy healthcare.

