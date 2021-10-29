Related Content The Justice Files: In search of a killer

Those who knew Jocelyn Hickenlooper say she was a thoughtful person who didn’t leave the house unless she was dressed up, she paid close attention to her appearance. And Jocelyn’s disappearance in 1955 baffled investigators. She vanished without a trace. Her family searched desperately for her, until her body was discovered in Parley’s Canyon in a shallow grave. Police say the trail went cold with no leads or suspects in the case, despite some interesting and bizarre twists and surprising details about Jocelyn’s life.

Then, two years later in 1957, a classmate of Jocelyn’s brings forward some information to spark new life into the investigation. Was it a case of forbidden love? A crime of passion? Was justice served for Jocelyn? All good questions. ABC4 News crime and punishment reporter, Marcos Ortiz, cracks open the Justice Files on this case. Watch The Justice Files: Forbidden Love a three part series beginning Sunday, October 31 only on ABC4 News. There4You.