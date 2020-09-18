You think you know the EMMYS®? Think again! This Sunday, 9/20/20, tune in at 6 p.m., as 138 stars from 114 locations across 10 countries gather with host Jimmy Kimmel for an epic, worldwide celebration of this year’s achievement in television.



The “72nd Emmy® Awards” will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who returns for the third time and will also be serving as executive producer for television’s biggest night. The show will be broadcast, SUNDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC. Previously, Kimmel hosted both the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards. Additional details regarding production of the show will be announced soon.



“I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” said Jimmy Kimmel.



“We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “He’s a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home.”

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of the eight-time Emmy Award-nominated “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” ABC’s longest-running late-night talk show. Now in its 18th season, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” produces some of the most popular comedy bits in late-night television and features a diverse lineup of guests including actors, musicians, athletes, comedians, authors, politicians, and newsmakers. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35 p.m. ET.



Kimmel recently hosted and was an executive producer of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire”’s prime-time return to ABC, featuring celebrity contestants playing for charity, 20 years after its original series debut starring Regis Philbin. The show was recently picked up for another season by ABC.



In December 2019, Kimmel released a children’s book titled “The Serious Goose,” which he wrote and illustrated. Published by Random House Children’s Books, “The Serious Goose” is a New York Times bestseller, and all of Jimmy’s proceeds from its sales donated to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) and children’s hospitals around the country.



Outside of his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” duties, Kimmel has hosted some of the biggest events and moments in pop culture. Kimmel was the host of the Oscars® for two years in a row, a role for which he received wide critical acclaim. Previously, Kimmel hosted both the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards, and the 2012 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, D.C.



Nominations for the “72nd Emmy Awards” were announced by the Television Academy on Tuesday, July 28. Click here to see who is nominated.



About the Television Academy

The Television Academy seeks to expand the horizons of television excellence. It strives to empower storytellers who shape the evolving television space through the programs, publications and events of the Academy and its Foundation. And it celebrates those who have led excellence by recording their stories and recognizing their achievements through accolades and awards, including television’s most coveted prize, the Emmy Award.



About ABC Entertainment

ABC Entertainment airs compelling programming across all day parts, including “Grey’s Anatomy,” the longest-running medical drama in prime-time television; riveting dramas “The Good Doctor,” “A Million Little Things” and “Station 19”; trailblazing comedy favorites “American Housewife,” “black-ish,” “The Conners,” “The Goldbergs” and “mixed-ish”; the popular “Summer Fun & Games” programming block, including “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Holey Moley,” “Match Game,” “Press Your Luck” and “To Tell the Truth”; star-making sensation “American Idol”; reality phenomenon “Shark Tank”; “The Bachelor” franchise; long-running hits “Dancing with the Stars” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos”; “General Hospital,” which has aired for more than 55 years on the network; and late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”; as well as the critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning special ”Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons.’” The network also boasts some of television’s most prestigious awards shows, including “The Oscars®,” “The CMA Awards” and the “American Music Awards.”

