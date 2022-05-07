SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Record drought conditions are having a serious impact on Utah’s water levels. Waterlines are rescinding quickly, including those of the Great Salt Lake, leaving dry and dusty shorelines. Lawmakers are taking action to help save the lake – a famous tourist attraction in Utah and an important part of the state’s eco-system.

ABC4 News Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Glen Mills takes a deep dive into what’s being done to protect one of Utah’s most iconic natural resources. Is it enough and what impact is the drought having on Utah’s economy and tourism industry? Watch Glen Mills’ special report, Utah Water: Saving The Great Salt Lake on Monday (5/9) on ABC4 News at 10p.m. There4You.

Stay informed 24/7 with ABC4 News online at ABC4.com.