SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – It’s difficult to not notice or dodge all the trash littering our Utah roadways and byways.. not to mention our trails and waterways too. It’s not only a pollution problem, but it’s a potentially dangerous traffic hazzard that’s caught the attention of the Utah Department of Transportation.

ABC4 News digs deep into the garbage leaks that are plaguing Utah, working alongside UDOT and others to find solutions to the deadly problem. Watch the ABC4 News special report “Trashed” Friday, May 13th on ABC4 News at 10. There4You.

And stay connected with your local news and Utah’s Most Accurate Weather Forecasts 24/7 online at abc4.com.