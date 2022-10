Don’t miss an all new Justice Files report – To Catch A Killer – a two part special report airing Thursday (10/27) and Friday (10/28) on ABC4 News at 6PM. ABC4 Utah Crime and Justice Correspondent, Marcos Ortiz, puts the spotlight on a cold murder case involving a Salt Lake City bookstore owner. See how a special investigator takes a new approach to solving the murder case.

Click here, to get a glimpse at this special report – Justice Files: To Catch A Killer.