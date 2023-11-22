MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s a Utah winter destination for families and visitors alike. The Midway Ice Castles! Don’t miss the ABC4 News Special Report – The Midway Ice Castles – Wednesday, November 22nd on ABC4 News at 6:00 p.m. and get a behind the scenes look at how this holiday favorite comes alive with winter magic year after year!

ABC4 News Reporter Jonathan May takes us “behind the curtain” to see the splendor and wonder of The Ice Castles in the making.

Watch The Midway Ice Castles tonight on ABC4 News at 6:00 p.m.

Learn more about ABC4’s Jonathan May.