Special Report: The Great Shrinking Salt Lake

One of the most iconic features in Utah is the Great Salt Lake. A closer investigation into the lake’s current state shows The Great Salt Lake is shrinking and it’s health is not so great. How bad is the situation? And how is Utah’s drought having an impact on the lake? ABC4’s northern Utah correspondent Kade Garner explores the future of the Lake and it’s impact on Utah’s environment and economy. Watch The Great Shrinking Salt Lake tonight on ABC4 News at 10. #There4You.
