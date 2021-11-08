Special Report: The Great Shrinking Salt Lake

Don't Miss

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One of the most iconic features in Utah is the Great Salt Lake. A closer investigation into the lake’s current state shows The Great Salt Lake is shrinking and it’s health is not so great. How bad is the situation? And how is Utah’s drought having an impact on the lake? ABC4’s northern Utah correspondent Kade Garner explores the future of the Lake and it’s impact on Utah’s environment and economy. Watch The Great Shrinking Salt Lake tonight on ABC4 News at 10. #There4You.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files