Protecting our most valuable resource – children – is a top priority for anyone who raises or works with kids. Whether you’re a parent, a caregiver or a teacher – protecting children from harm is important. Violence in our schools are a concern. ABC4 News anchor/reporter Courtney Johns investigates the policies in place to respond to threats at school and what schools and the state are doing to prevent incidents and protect the students and staff.

Find out what’s required by law and whether it’s enough to keep everyone safe. Watch School Threats: Protecting Our Kids – Wednesday, May 25 on ABC4 News at 10 – There4You.

Stay connected with your community and what’s happening in your world with ABC4 News and ABC4.com.