Saying goodbye to a beloved pet can be difficult. For many people, their pets are like children – their fur babies – and they want only what’s best for them, even after they pass. A Salt Lake County business now offers an alternative to traditional cremation of a pet – it’s called aquamation.

Watch ABC4 News today at 5:00 p.m. for a special report: Pet Aquamation, to learn all about the process that’s been used on humans for decades and now pets. See what it is and how it works.

ABC4 News reporter Anneka Johns explains how this after-life care alternative mimics Mother Nature and can be used for pets of all types and sizes.

Learn more about Anneka Johns here.