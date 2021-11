HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) - The Hurricane City Police Department is reporting 14 accidents on State Route 9, one of the main gateways for Zion National Park- just in the last month. Now officers have warning signs set up along the state road, in hopes to get drivers to slow down.

“There’s no rule about what you’re supposed to do at a yellow light, you know the yellow light is just telling you the red light is coming so some drivers take it as ‘okay I’m going to slow down and stop’ and others take it as ‘I’m going to hurry and try to make it through that yellow light’,” says officer Dan Raddatz of Hurricane PD.