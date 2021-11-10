Special Report: Citizen Sleuths

Private citizens and local police are taking to social media to help solve crimes and protect their neighborhoods. ABC4’s norther Utah correspondent, Kade Garner, takes a closer look at how social media is helping police investigate crimes. Is it helping? And are there negative impacts or things citizen sleuths should be careful about? Watch Kade Garner’s special report, “Citizen Sleuths”, on Thursday, November 11th on ABC4 News at 10. #There4You.

