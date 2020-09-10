Shark attack survivor shares her story tonight on ABC4

Robin Roberts special report chronicles survivor's year-long journey following shark attack

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — The primetime special, “Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story with Robin Roberts,” airs tonight (9:00 p.m.—10:00 p.m. ) on ABC4 Utah. It’s a survival story you won’t want to miss hearing.

On June 2, 2019, North Carolina teenager Paige Winter was swimming in waist-deep water when suddenly a shark attacked – and in an instant – life would never be the same. Following Winter’s story for more than a year, Robin Roberts and ABC News chronicle her unprecedented journey: from the harrowing attack and months of rehabilitation to the trials, tribulations and struggles.

The hour-long special features twelve months of unfettered and exclusive access to Winter and her family who – for the first time – share their story in the hopes of inspiring others.

