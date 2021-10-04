School Supplies For Kids

Help keep Utah classrooms stocked with the supplies students and teachers need to succeed

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah students, teachers and schools need help keeping classrooms adequately stocked with supplies essential for a positive learning experience. Necessities such as notebooks, paper, pencils, pens, crayons, markers, backpacks, glue and even scissors are needed, along with many other things to help students succeed.

School officials say donations are needed all year, not just at the beginning of a school year. ABC4 Utah and Nuttall’s Sewing Centers are partnering with the Salt Lake Education Foundation to help keep schools and classrooms stocked with the materials needed for kids to learn.

Donations are being accepted at all participating Nuttall’s Sewing Centers locations in Utah (Layton, Murrary, Riverton and Pleasant Grove) or at the ABC4 Utah Studio, located at 2175 West 1700 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84104, Monday thru Friday during business hours (8am to 4:30pm). Thank you Utah!