SALT LAKE VALLEY, Utah (ABC4 & Good Things Utah) – It’s Back-To-School time and students could use a helping hand getting all the tools they need to succeed in class. ABC4, CW30 and Good Things Utah are teaming up with Canyons, Granite, Murray, Jordan and Salt Lake School Districts August 21-25 to collect school supplies for kids and their classrooms.
The need is indeed great, so every little donation helps give students the resources and tools necessary to learn and succeed in school. From backpacks, pens and pencils, to notebooks, crayons, glue sticks, scissors, highlighters and headphones, area schools and students will make the most out of every donation.
Here’s a wishlist of the most needed items:
HOW TO HELP: Drop off new or gently used school supplies this week to the designated district collection sites listed below during school/business hours. Or bring your donations to the ABC4/CW30 Studio (2175 West 1700 South, Salt Lake City) between 8am and 5pm, M-F.
DISTRICT DONATION LOCATIONS THIS WEEK ONLY:
Canyons Education Foundation:
Walmart Supercenter
9151 Quarry Bend Dr, Sandy, UT 84094
Walmart Supercenter
7250 Union Park Ave, Midvale, UT 84047
Granite Education Foundation:
3099 S 1030 W, West Valley City; 10 am to 3 pm
Murray Education Foundation:
Larry H. Miller Toyota of Murray
5650 S State St, Murray; Office Hours: 10 am to 6 pm
Jordan Education Foundation:
South Jordan Walmart Supercenter
3590 S Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan, UT 84095
Riverton Walmart Supercenter
13502 S Hamilton View Rd, Riverton, UT 84065
West Jordan Walmart Supercenter
7671 S 3800 W, West Jordan, UT 84084
Salt Lake Education Foundation:
Glendale Community Learning Center
1388 Navajo St, Salt Lake City, UT 84104
Liberty Community Learning Center
1078 S 300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Rose Park Community Learning Center
1105 West 1000 North, Salt Lake City, Utah 84116