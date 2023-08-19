SALT LAKE VALLEY, Utah (ABC4 & Good Things Utah) – It’s Back-To-School time and students could use a helping hand getting all the tools they need to succeed in class. ABC4, CW30 and Good Things Utah are teaming up with Canyons, Granite, Murray, Jordan and Salt Lake School Districts August 21-25 to collect school supplies for kids and their classrooms.

The need is indeed great, so every little donation helps give students the resources and tools necessary to learn and succeed in school. From backpacks, pens and pencils, to notebooks, crayons, glue sticks, scissors, highlighters and headphones, area schools and students will make the most out of every donation.

Here’s a wishlist of the most needed items:

HOW TO HELP: Drop off new or gently used school supplies this week to the designated district collection sites listed below during school/business hours. Or bring your donations to the ABC4/CW30 Studio (2175 West 1700 South, Salt Lake City) between 8am and 5pm, M-F.

DISTRICT DONATION LOCATIONS THIS WEEK ONLY:

Canyons Education Foundation:

Walmart Supercenter

9151 Quarry Bend Dr, Sandy, UT 84094

Walmart Supercenter

7250 Union Park Ave, Midvale, UT 84047

Granite Education Foundation:

3099 S 1030 W, West Valley City; 10 am to 3 pm

Murray Education Foundation:

Larry H. Miller Toyota of Murray

5650 S State St, Murray; Office Hours: 10 am to 6 pm

Jordan Education Foundation:

South Jordan Walmart Supercenter

3590 S Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan, UT 84095

Riverton Walmart Supercenter

13502 S Hamilton View Rd, Riverton, UT 84065

West Jordan Walmart Supercenter

7671 S 3800 W, West Jordan, UT 84084

Salt Lake Education Foundation:

Glendale Community Learning Center

1388 Navajo St, Salt Lake City, UT 84104

Liberty Community Learning Center

1078 S 300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Rose Park Community Learning Center

1105 West 1000 North, Salt Lake City, Utah 84116