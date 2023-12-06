TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (CW30) – The fourth Republican Primary Presidential Debate is airing live today from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on NewsNation and simulcast on Utah’s CW30, with and an encore broadcast immediately to follow from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Mountain Time – on Utah’s CW30!

Special pre-debate coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. MT on Utah’s CW30 and even sooner throughout today on NewsNation (check your cable/satellite provider for where to find NewsNation locally).

The debate is live from the campus of The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. An encore presentation of the debate will also air back on NewsNation at 12:00 a.m. ET.

Elizabeth Vargas, the Peabody award-winning anchor of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Megyn Kelly, host of “The Megyn Kelly Show” on SiriusXM and Eliana Johnson, editor-in-chief of The Washington Free Beacon, will moderate. It will also be broadcasted in all time zones on broadcast television network The CW.

Watch Live Debate Coverage today starting at 5:00PM on Utah’s CW30.

Visit NewsNationNow.com for more information.