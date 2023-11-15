Don’t miss this important safety alert special report – Radon: The Invisible Killer – airing Thursday, November 16 on ABC4 News at 6:00PM.

Is your home housing an invisible killer?

Experts say Radon is an odorless, radioactive gas that can cause cancer and make you sick. And, it’s found at high levels in homes throughout Utah.

ABC4 News Correspondent Kade Garner reports on what we need to know about Radon – detection and how to prevent Radon Poisoning. Watch Radon: The Invisible Killer – Thursday, November 16 on ABC4 News at 6:00PM.

