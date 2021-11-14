Prosecuting Criminals: Inside the Salt Lake County DA’s Office

SAN JOSE, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) - It has been a remarkable turnaround for the Utah State football team, and now the Aggies are two wins away from getting to the Mountain West Conference Championship Game.

For the sixth time this season, the fifth time on the road, Utah State (8-2, 6-1 Mountain West) erased a double-digit deficit and beat San Jose State, 48-17 to improve to 8-2 on the season.