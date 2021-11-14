Staffing shortages are happening everywhere, including inside our justice system. ABC4’s Courtney Johns gives you full access to District Attorney, Sim Gill, head of the public prosecutor’s office for the largest county in Utah. See what challenges his office faces to ensure that fair justice is enforced and how your tax dollars are being used to do the job. Watch “Prosecuting Criminals: Inside the Salt Lake County DA’s Office”, a two-part special report Sunday and Monday only on ABC4 News at 10. #There4You!
