Perspective determines how absolute your absolutes are

Today on Motivation Monday, Nicea DeGering and Art Coombs discuss perspective and how today more than ever we think outside of the proverbial box to solve the problems we face. But often we are taught to believe in absolutes. It must be convenient to think in terms of black and white, good and evil, or right and wrong.

When you were a child and knew next to nothing you had a teacher that taught you that 2 + 2 = 4, right? I suggest that limiting your thinking to right is wrong.

Let’s have a little fun.

What if I said 2 + 2 = an equation? Wouldn’t I be right?

What if I said 2 + 2 = 22. Wouldn’t I be right?

What if I said: 2 + 2 = a digit. Wouldn’t I be right again?

What if I said: 2 + 2 = an even digit. Wouldn’t I be more right?

What if I said: 2 + 2 = 3.99999. Wouldn’t I be 99.999% right?

If your 1st-grade teacher insists on #4 as the answer and won’t value other right answers, it is wrong. This sets a militant restriction of understanding.

We must learn to embrace the absolute right, wrong, and all that is in the middle. Behind the credo that 2 + 2 = 4, exists the idealist theory of absolute values. We will never solve the big problems we are facing with a militant may way or no way frame of mind.

What started more than twenty years ago with a presentation in Paris has positioned Art Coombs as a charismatic, innovative, and sought-after speaker across the globe. His authentic style of delivery, solid content and practical applications leave his audiences ready to make a difference in their own spheres of influence.

Without a doubt, Art’s heartfelt and humorous insights captivate and inspire all who hear him. Now, with his number one bestselling book Don’t Just Manage—LEAD!, everyone can experience Art’s inspiring storytelling!

For more about Art Coombs you can visit his website, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

This article contains sponsored content.