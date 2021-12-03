PAC-12 Championship Special Coverage

The PAC-12 Championship is the most anticipated “re-match” of the 2021 Football Season. The University of Utah Utes go head to head with The University of Oregon Ducks in Las Vegas. The game is live here on ABC4 Utah today starting at 6:00 p.m.

But before kickoff, tune in for ABC4’s live pre-game Real Sports Live special coverage with Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff at 5:30 p.m., then watch the PAC-12 Championship Game and catch all the action live on ABC4 Utah followed by live post-game coverage immediately after the game. Then stay tuned for your ABC4 News and local weather at 10:00 p.m. ABC4 News, #There4You.