The first night of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas was full of action and did not disappoint fans and players. Even celebrities and football fans like Ice Cube and Michael Buble joined the festivities outside the Belagio Hotel Thursday.

The number one overall pick, Trayvon Waljer, a defensive end from University of Georgia is headed to Jacksonville along with former Utah All-American Devin Lloyd who was also selected in Round One by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

